We are building a new Equality & Workplace Reform Division that will lead the organisation’s response to the Victorian Equal Opportunity & Human Rights Commission’s Independent review into workplace equality in Ambulance Victoria. Ambulance Victoria is at the start of a significant journey of cultural and structural reform following the review, and we’re looking for the right mix of experts and professionals to help us find new and different ways of working that work for our people. This is a rare opportunity to be part of a brand new division, and to build something meaningful and impactful from the ground up. Applications from both internal and external applicants are welcomed. If you’re passionate about building safe, fair and inclusive environments where every single person can thrive, please read on.