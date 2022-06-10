Building a safer, fairer and more inclusive Ambulance Victoria
Join us to drive workplace change and transformation
We are building a new Equality & Workplace Reform Division that will lead the organisation’s response to the Victorian Equal Opportunity & Human Rights Commission’s Independent review into workplace equality in Ambulance Victoria.
Ambulance Victoria is at the start of a significant journey of cultural and structural reform following the review, and we’re looking for the right mix of experts and professionals to help us find new and different ways of working that work for our people.
This is a rare opportunity to be part of a brand new division, and to build something meaningful and impactful from the ground up.
Applications from both internal and external applicants are welcomed. If you’re passionate about building safe, fair and inclusive environments where every single person can thrive, please read on.
Contribute your unique experiences and insights
We are looking for people who:
- Are passionate about building a safe and inclusive environment
- Value diversity and different experiences
- Are role models for the behaviours and values that we are asking of our people
- Are subject matter experts in their field
- Can build the right systems, policies and services to protect our people
- Can’t wait to be at the forefront of workplace change and cultural transformation
Our commitment to be consciously inclusive
Ambulance Victoria is committed to providing a safe, fair and inclusive workplace - and we want our recruitment experiences to reflect this commitment.
We welcome and encourage applications from people of diverse backgrounds and experiences. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, LGBTIQ+ people and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
It is also important to us that you can participate in the recruitment process in the way you want. So, please let us know if we can provide you with reasonable adjustments, such as access, equipment or other practical support at any stage of the recruitment process. If you are trans or gender diverse, please know that there is no obligation to disclose your gender identity, but we are here to answer any questions and provide advice and we will respect your privacy and wishes.
Please contact Katherine Smith at info@fisherleadership.com or on 1300 347 437 if you have any questions.
Current Opportunities
Director Workplace Reform
Key strategic leadership opportunity leading meaningful, holistic and sustainable state-side cultural change that is focused on inclusivity, equity and cultural safety.
Applications close: 5pm, Friday, 10 June 2022
For a confidential discussion about the position please contact Sandra Kerr of Fisher Leadership on 1300 347 437
Reference code: AMBdwr0522
Senior Program Manager Implementation
Key leadership role in Equality & Workplace Reform multi-functional programs. Lead strategic transformational and cultural integration through technical and program management.
Applications close: 5pm, Friday, 10 June 2022
For a confidential discussion about the position please contact Sandra Kerr of Fisher Leadership on 1300 347 437
Reference code: AMBimp0522
Lead Change Management
Support the development and implementation of organisational change management steps and plans related to workplace reforms to transform employee and patient experience.
Applications close: 5pm, Friday10 June 2022
For a confidential discussion about the position please contact Deborah Komesaroff of Fisher Leadership on 1300 347 437
Reference code: AMBlcm0522
Organisational Psychologist
Provide dedicated expertise and advice to influence how Ambulance Victoria can make meaningful change against discrimination, sexual harrassment, bullying and harmful conduct.
Applications close: 5pm, Friday 10 June 2022
For a confidential discussion about the position please contact Deborah Komesaroff of Fisher Leadership on 1300 347 437
Reference code: AMBpsy0522
Senior Policy & Research Manager xxxxxxx
Lead and manage policy and legislative initiatives through complex investigative and analytical work. Utilise research and analysis to influence and set the strategic agenda.
Applications close: 5pm, Friday 10 June 2022
For a confidential discussion about the position please contact Deborah Komesaroff of Fisher Leadership on 1300 347 437
Reference code: AMBprm0522
Senior Manager Program Monitoring & Evaluation
Drive comprehensive, complex analysis to measure workplace equality recommendations and reforms while also leading the implementation of a continuous performance monitoring system.
Applications close: 5pm, Friday 10 June 2022
For a confidential discussion about the position please contact Deborah Komesaroff of Fisher Leadership on 1300 347 437
Reference code: AMBpme0522
Executive Assistant
Provide high level comprehensive administration support to the Executive Director including a range of high-level business-related activities on behalf of the Equality & Workplace Reform division.
Applications close: 5pm, Friday 10 June 2022
For a confidential discussion about the position please contact Sally Trathen of Fisher Leadership on 1300 347 437
Reference code: AMBexa0522
Stay tuned for additional roles to lead and support:
- workplace reform at Ambulance Victoria
- efforts to create a safe, fair and inclusive Ambulance Victoria
- work and monitor and evaluate the organisation's efforts to create our future Ambulance Victoria
Additional reading
About
Ambulance Victoria is an emergency service that prides itself on giving our patients the right care at the right place at the right time. Our services were born in the community and community remains at the heart of everything we do.
Services
Ambulance Victoria aims to improve the health of the community by providing high quality pre-hospital care and medical transport, and provides emergency medical response to more than 5.8 million people across 227,000 square kilometres.
Strategy
Development of the next Ambulance Victoria Strategic Plan will recommence mid-2022 with the Plan to be endorsed by June 2023. Read our current strategic plan and progress reports at the link below.
Background into the independent review
In late October 2020, allegations of discrimination, sexual harassment, bullying and victimisation at Ambulance Victoria emerged publicly and privately.
Board Chair Ken Lay AO APM and CEO Professor Tony Walker ASM engaged the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission to conduct an independent review.
The Commission has now published its final report and framework that will serve as our guide to the long-term reforms needed in our workplace.
Ambulance Victoria's work is well underway and we are setting up the foundations needed to create a workplace that is based on safety, respect and trust, equality, fairness and inclusion, in line with the Commission’s detailed work and findings.